Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/shattering-the-vaccine-paradigm-with-dr-suzanne-humphries/
Internist & Board-Certified Nephrologist, Suzanne Humphries, MD, shares details on the 10th Anniversary Edition of the groundbreaking book she Co-Authored, Dissolving Illusions, and how the vaccine safety space has changed in a post-COVID world where doctors are speaking out in droves over controversial topic of vaccine injury.
Air Date: Mar 28, 2024