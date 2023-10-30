Anna Perez: The Trends of Politics: A Fashion Show for Ugly People

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remember “defund the police?” Yeah, that went out the door when Democrats realized how much high crime rates affected their polls. Or what about “no border, no walls, no USA at all?” Yeah, that also disappeared when Eric Adams realized how bad the migrant problem was. Truth is, these people don’t care about America, they care about following the trends that their globalist masters set. That is, until reality starts to catch up to their voters.