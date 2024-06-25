Right This Minute, Toxic Chemtrail Operations in the Pacific Ocean & Manipulation of Weather Systems

🚨Right This Minute!🚨 part 1

📡NEXRAD Doppler Radar & So-Called 5G Cell Phone Towers is absolutely Controlling Our Storms!

Right This Minute, there is toxic chemtrail operations in the Pacific Ocean and unbelievable manipulation of our weather systems over the United States!

🚨Extremely Unnatural Powerful Energy Coming from Their(Mad Scientist) Radar Systems!🚨

Controlling Our Weather! Undeniable Proof! Please share this video!

We are literally under attack and No One even knows it or see it! You cannot Live through a constant pounding of these Microwave Energies!

👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk





Real Fishing Life

https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos



