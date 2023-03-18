The LARGEST Volcano Ever Is Cracking Open Earth's Crust

Voyager





Mar 12, 2023

The world's biggest active volcano is poised to explode, rupturing the Earth. The exhalation of this huge mountain will be a once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

The ongoing effort to monitor the volcano using seismometers, spectrometers, tiltmeters, GPS devices, and other cutting-edge equipment was years in the making and did not nearly meet the scale of the eruption. There is still a great deal we don't know about the mountain's internal workings. This volcano has attracted interest from all over the world with its lava rivers that are burning hot and its ash clouds. How hazardous are these eruptions, though? How many people are hurt by volcanoes?









Subscribe Here ➡ / @voyagerspace





#Voyager #Space





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGyp2LY1_Rs



