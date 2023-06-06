BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Eduardo Verástegui On The Global Child Sex Trafficking Epidemic; Why Elites Won't Talk About It
54 views • 06/06/2023

Steve Bannon War Room | Eduardo Verástegui Producer of "Sound of Freedom" On The Global Child Sex Trafficking Epidemic - And Why Elites Won't Talk About It


What Is the Sound of Freedom?

Sound of Freedom is a true story film that exposes the darkness of child trafficking. A federal agent saves a boy from traffickers, but his sister is still captive. He embarks on a dangerous mission, risking his life to free her from a fate worse than death.


Buy tickets today before opening on July 4th. They need 2 million ticket sales to get this fil into more theatres. Go to https://www.angel.com/warroom to find a theatre near you.


OR Pay it forward and buy tickets to gift to someone:

https://www.angel.com/pay-it-forward/sound-of-freedom



source:

https://rumble.com/v2sh0js-eduardo-verstegui-on-the-global-child-sex-trafficking-epidemic-and-why-elit.html

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelschild sex traffickingtim ballardopen borderbiden regime
