Eduardo Verástegui On The Global Child Sex Trafficking Epidemic; Why Elites Won't Talk About It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Steve Bannon War Room | Eduardo Verástegui Producer of "Sound of Freedom" On The Global Child Sex Trafficking Epidemic - And Why Elites Won't Talk About It
What Is the Sound of Freedom?
Sound of Freedom is a true story film that exposes the darkness of child trafficking. A federal agent saves a boy from traffickers, but his sister is still captive. He embarks on a dangerous mission, risking his life to free her from a fate worse than death.
Buy tickets today before opening on July 4th. They need 2 million ticket sales to get this fil into more theatres. Go to https://www.angel.com/warroom to find a theatre near you.
OR Pay it forward and buy tickets to gift to someone:
https://www.angel.com/pay-it-forward/sound-of-freedom
source:
https://rumble.com/v2sh0js-eduardo-verstegui-on-the-global-child-sex-trafficking-epidemic-and-why-elit.html