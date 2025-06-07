THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 4: Noah and the Flood

Why did Jesus state that life on earth in the end times would revert back to the way it was in the days of Noah? What was it like during that time period? In looking back we find that fallen angels procreated with human women and the resulting offspring was an evil hybrid race that could not be redeemed.

God commissioned Noah to build a gigantic ship. The ark was about the same size as a World War II aircraft carrier, made from gopher wood, and coated with pitch to make it watertight.

God chose to save Noah because he was a preacher of righteousness. He and his family witnessed the mass execution of some 600 million men, women and children. There was no doubt in their minds that God meant it when He stated that people should worship and obey Him only.

While Noah had been a preacher for hundreds of years prior to the flood, he got into wine making after disembarking from the ark. This led to drunkenness and a fallout with Ham. The world would have been a different place if Noah and his three sons had pursued the Lord, proclaimed the Word of God and taught the generations to come. The Devil made sure that this did not happen and God had to start over again.

