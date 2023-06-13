Dr. Peter McCullough: Covid "Vaccines" Are Causing 'The Largest Blood Clots We've Ever Seen'

(June 9, 2023) “My experience with these blood clots are they’re enormously resistant to blood thinners ... Wuhan spike protein is inside the blood clots, and it’s folding, forming what’s called amyloid structures.”





Testimony of Dr. Peter McCullough at the Medical Freedom Panel 2023 in Pennsylvania, hosted by Senator Doug Mastriano.





Full Medical Freedom Panel 2023: https://senatormastriano.com/medicalfreedompanel2023/