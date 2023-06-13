Dr. Peter McCullough: Covid "Vaccines" Are Causing 'The Largest Blood Clots We've Ever Seen'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(June 9, 2023) “My experience with these blood clots are they’re enormously resistant to blood thinners ... Wuhan spike protein is inside the blood clots, and it’s folding, forming what’s called amyloid structures.”
Testimony of Dr. Peter McCullough at the Medical Freedom Panel 2023 in Pennsylvania, hosted by Senator Doug Mastriano.
Full Medical Freedom Panel 2023: https://senatormastriano.com/medicalfreedompanel2023/