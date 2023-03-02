2023-03-01 IG Testimony Against HB890 at MD House on Blacks vs LGBT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ayo Kimathi went to the Maryland House to testify against a bill that lumps Afrikan history in America with LGBTQ in an effort to create a task force that would teach LGBTQ as natural and normal behavior and subtly belittle the importance of the Black identity and our historical resistance to and hostility for LGBTQ.