Stasi Rules, The Law to Halt All Truth

The Online Safety Bill has been interpreted and unravelled at many different dictatorial levels by many different governments around the world. Trudeau however wins the trophy for out-and-out tyrannical loon by proposing life sentences for those who speak out against him. Of course it’s all gift wrapped for the non-discerning public as protection for children. What it really is of course is a complete violation of your human right to free speech… which is on its last legs anyway what with the WHO Pandemic Treaty surreptitiously knocking on freedoms door.