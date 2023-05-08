Moms On A Mission | Guest: Karol Markowicz | Leftist Indoctrination | Wokeness

Destructive, progressive ideology is stealing the innocence of our youth. Wokeness and CRT is replacing traditional values and solid rigorous curriculum that our country once held so dear. New York Post and Wall Street Journal columnist and Fox News contributor, Karol Markowicz, joins the Moms to talk about her book, “Stolen Youth- How Radicals Are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation”. Markowicz tells us why the left is going to such great lengths to indoctrinate our children and she shares some examples of how this indoctrination has affected her own family. In addition she and the Moms discuss powerful strategies parents can use to fight back against this cultural war..





Sponsors:

www.mehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.





Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Stolen-Youth-Progressives-Replacing-Radicalism/dp/1956007083/ref=sr_1_1?qid=1682017179&refinements=p_27%3AKarol+Markowicz&s=books&sr=1-1&text=Karol+Markowicz





https://defendinged.org/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwxYOiBhC9ARIsANiEIfa58ENVgABt0SkxIM3Upssn2A3GlsT9_YfWju3OXOFfBp20SYd1wFgaAv6cEALw_wcB





https://www.bxtimes.com/youth-lead-nyc-climate-strike-protests/





https://nypost.com/2019/09/20/thousands-of-kids-skip-school-for-nyc-climate-change-rally/





Follow Karol Markowicz on Twitter @Karol and Instagram Karol_markowicz





www.momsonamission.net



