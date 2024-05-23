BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Denise Mountenay—Together for Life!
70 views • 12 months ago

May 23, 2024: My guest this week is a long-time friend, Denise Mountenay. She talks about her deliverance from the pain and shame of her three abortions and her two best-selling books, Forgiven of Murder—A True Story, The Serpent and The Seed. We discuss her work at the UN, where she works with many small countries that are standing up for life against the powerful Western globalist nations. She brings some detailed stats on the abortion-breast cancer link and other harms to women from the abortion holocaust, her involvement with the Hush documentary and her plans to produce another movie about her life.

To learn more about Denise or to contribute to her movie project, visit: https://togetherforlife.net

Contact her directly at: [email protected]


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
breast cancerbabiesunited nationsvotepro-lifefetuskillingchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorcdnpolihushchpcanadachp talkspremature birthdenise mountenaystatus of womenforgiven for murderthe bride the serpent and the seeduterine damage
