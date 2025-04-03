Is NASA’s Newly Discovered Noctis Mons On Mars Really A Mountain?: Part 2. Hidden Polygons and Circles

Part 1 reported that the peak of Noctis Mons is actually a pyramid-like structure which forms angles with values of 84°, 96°, 120°, 144° and 156°. All of these are multiples of the number 12 and hence betray the artificial nature of the peak. The pyramid-like structure, in conjunction with a tower and an arrow formation, form a golden gnomon triangle whose base-to-side ratio is equal to the golden ratio φ = 1.6180. A virtual pentagram can be constructed from this golden gnomon which covers a major part of the surface of Noctis Mons. Interior to the pentagram is a pentagon. Radii from the centre of the pentagon to its vertices pass through the centres of 2 craters which are postulated by Lee and Shubham to be remnants of summit caldera. Part 1 also provided a brief summary of ancient Martian coordinate systems and prime meridians. This knowledge is essential to understanding the Martian topography.

This Part 2 video now reports a multitude of regular polygons with different numbers of sides which are hidden away on the surface of Noctis Mons. All of the polygons from 3 sides to 12 sides are present. Besides the internal pentagon in the pentagram, there is an equilateral triangle, a square, 2 hexagons, a heptagon, 4 octagons, a nonagon, a decagon, a hendecagon and a dodecagon. Also hidden away on Noctis Mons are 3 very meaningful circles which link several polygons and the eastern summit caldera. All of the geometric shapes on Noctis Mons are interconnected in some way or another.

The presence of such intelligently constructed geometric shapes calls into question the volcanic origins of Noctis Mons. These geometric shapes are not fully completed in the topography. Instead, the terrain has been deliberately molded into shapes that provide minimal information as to the presence of the complete geometric shapes, This is in line with the concept of participatory sacred geometry which is found throughout the Martian topography. The observer is required to complete a full geometric shape from minimal starting information. This hides the presence of intelligent engineering from casual observers or enemies.

So what we are looking at is not a natural shield volcano but rather a massive engineering project which created huge blocks of terrain with an elevation as much as 9 km, and molded them into shapes from a blueprint. The scale of such a project is far beyond our own technological capabilities. Hence, rather than being a mountain, the Noctis Mons site is really a collection of enormous pyramid-like structures sculptured to provide minimal information for the fitting of geometric shapes. These structures are designed to appear as natural mesas to hide their true nature. Noctis Mons could possibly be a shrine to honour the Divine Creator and the manner in which this Divine Creator has created the universe and life itself using sacred geometry.

Why does NASA not want us to know the truth about Noctis Mons and Mars? Is it because they are trying to divorce us from our spiritual heritage? It seems that they are deliberately withholding high resolution images or altering the ones they do release to remove all signs of intelligent life on Mars so that they can present the planet as a dead spherical hunk of space rock. Instead of revealing the truth about Mars they are distracting us with their rovers and helicopter. It is time for us to penetrate the veil and I have devoted my books and the videos on my epiphi channel to this purpose.





My videos are best viewed in the full screen mode due to the presentation of large amounts of detail.





My previous videos on Mars can be found on my Brighteon channel at: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/epiphi





My books on Martian topography are:

Intelligent Mars I: Sacred Geometry of the Mountains. Did Da Vinci Know?

Intelligent Mars II: Code of the Craters.

Intelligent Mars III: Aum and the Architect.

Da Vinci's Vitruvian Man Hides a Pentagram and a Serpent God. Basic Model Copied From Mars?

Author: Arthur Raymond Beaubien