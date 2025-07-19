Dollar Vigilante Jeff Berwick VictorHugo Talk Trump Epstein SonOfEnos Arrest Ryan Veli AI Jim Fetzer

Dollar Vigilante, Jeff Berwick, and The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo discuss Trump, Epstein, SonOfEnos Arrest, Ryan Veli, AI, Sandy Hook Promise and controlled opposition Jim Fetzer.

This is an updated media release from Victor Hugo Vaca II concerning news of Kenneth Paulin AKA Kenan SonOfEnos.

Kenneth was arrested on Friday, June 20, 2025 in North Bay , Ontario, Canada by the North Bay Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Section and charging him with "Willful Promotion of Hatred" and "Willful Promotion of Antisemitism."

Willful Promotion of Hatred (Section 319(2)) was passed in 1970 as an amendment to the Criminal Code.

Willful Promotion of Antisemitism was added more recently through an amendment to the Criminal Code in 2022, specifically as subsection 319(2.1). This amendment prohibits the promotion of antisemitism by condoning, denying, or downplaying the Holocaust.

Both offenses carry a potential sentence of up to two years imprisonment.

- https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c-46/section-319.html&ved=2ahUKEwjzm9_2ur2OAxWTkYkEHVbHGosQFnoECBoQAQ&usg=AOvVaw0p4ekWPiePbnjIHlWI0f3F

He was under surveillance for 7 months by authorities prior to his arrest.

His emails, broadcasts and internet searches were being monitored leading up to his arrest to find any evidence of hate speech or antisemitism.

His GiveSendGo account was frozen and seized and when there was an attempt to access the funds, a bank teller tipped off the police and he was subsequently arrested.

- https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.northbaypolice.ca/news-releases/media-release-local-man-charged-with-hate-crimes&ved=2ahUKEwjU9Musur2OAxULhYkEHWDyFXYQFnoECB8QAQ&usg=AOvVaw0O9jooJeakG_fWFT3VI01l

- https://www.baytoday.ca/city-police-beat/local-man-faces-charges-for-promoting-hatred-and-antisemitism-10851305

He is being held at the maximum security prison - Central North Correctional Centre Prison in Penetanguishene, Ontario.