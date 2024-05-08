PLANDEMIC OUT, PLO & PLAGUES UP!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
May 7, 2024
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE
ISRAEL'S 'SURGICAL' TANK STRIKE RAZING RAFA!
AMERICAN ZIONISTs RESORT TO FRAT BOY JINGOISM!
SCIENCE STUDY CONFIRMS -JAB JUNKIES ARE PSYCHO!
HIGH RANKING NAVY PEDO DOC KIA IN COP SHOOT OUT!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4tryc3-plandemic-out-plo-and-plagues-up.html