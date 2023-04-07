Jesus Christ Teaches Mystic Powerful Prayer that Saves One Thousand Souls in These End Times!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





April 6, 2023





The warnings from Heaven continue to be serious and even more urgent as time passes. But they are never short of advisories on how to tone down the gravity of dire events being foretold.





In this light I introduce German mystic Justine Klotz who died almost a century old in 1984. In the last 60 years of her life, she had been receiving messages from the Holy Trinity, the Blessed Mother, some saints, and angels.

"Jesus now asks us to pray the same prayer with the addition of the word 'a thousand' promising the salvation of a thousand souls. A thousand at every breath and at every heartbeat."





Now for the prayer which no less than Our Lord titled "Act of Love":





Jesus and Mary, I love you!





Save the souls of priests,





save souls!





We earnestly ask you





to grant us to be able to repeat





this Act of Love





a thousand times, at every heartbeat,





at every breath we take. Amen.





