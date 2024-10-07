P.2 Debilitating left BREAST PAIN: Red Light Therapy Kit pad bringing significant IMPROVEMENT IN BREAST AND LUNGS MVI_2532

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last Thursday night, 3rd October 2024, I struggled to sleep in the middle of the night from strong left breast pain. Today, Monday, 4 days later, I am finally getting significant reduction in the pain, as well as lung congestion improvement. I don’t know the cause of the pain: is it my pneumonia, muscle strain, or something else? I have been using our red light therapy kit large pads from Western Australian Susan Poole, exercise physiologist and founder-director of Red Light Therapy Kits, and the iTeraCare Plus wand, desperately trying to reduce the pain. DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THESE THINGS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK.