© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"This is real terrorism. Ukrainian terrorism," says the Irish correspondent of RT channel Chay Bose.
He visited Shebekino and shares with people what he sees with his own eyes. The Irishman calls what is happening now in the Belgorod region a Ukrainian attack on civilians, terrorism. Listen up