The Pilgrim Society: 120 Years of Quietly Steering the West

In this episode of The Morgan Report, David Morgan welcomes back Michael T. McKibben—engineer, inventor, and founder of Leader Technologies—whose story exposes a chain of events that began with a major technology breakthrough and ended with the discovery of what he believes is one of the most powerful and least-known organizations on the planet.

In the mid-1990s, McKibben led a top-tier development team that solved a critical challenge in large-scale, internet-based collaboration. His patented platform attracted interest at the highest levels, but instead of commercial success, he says it was quietly taken, distributed to major corporations, government agencies, and media networks—without his consent. Determined to uncover how and why, McKibben spent more than a decade tracing the theft back through law firms, intelligence networks, and multinational power brokers.

The investigation, he says, led straight to the British Pilgrim Society—an invitation-only group founded in 1902 by British aristocrats, financiers, and media moguls. Its membership has included US presidents, British prime ministers, corporate titans, and influential journalists. For over a century, it has met behind closed doors, maintained no public minutes, and shaped events from the shadows. According to McKibben, its influence reaches into banking, geopolitics, military strategy, and information control.

In this wide-ranging conversation, David and Michael trace the Pilgrim Society’s roots, its connections to the Rothschild banking dynasty, its role in war and economic cycles, and its method of keeping control across generations. They explore whether today’s geopolitical shifts—such as the rise of BRICS—represent true independence from the Anglo-American establishment or merely a reshuffling under the same hierarchy.

This is a deep dive into the machinery of influence: who really sets policy, controls narratives, and decides the direction of world events. Whether you agree or not, you’ll walk away with a sharper sense of the patterns, players, and questions that rarely make it into the headlines—and why that might be by design.

THE HIDDEN HAND: Unraveling the Rothschilds and Israel by Michael T. McKibben

https://www.amazon.com/Hidden-Hand-Unraveling-Rothschilds-Israel/dp/1963709209

American Intelligence Media

https://aim4truth.org

Americans for Innovation

https://americans4innovation.com

