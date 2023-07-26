BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep 3123b - No War, No Civil War, Scare Event, [DS] Lost This Important Power,
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
115 views • 07/26/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3123b - July 25, 2023

No War, No Civil War, Scare Event, [DS] Lost This Important Power, Not Corrupt & Serves POTUS


The [DS] is panicking because the evidence against Biden is building, they will need to remove him soon and it looks like they are preparing to do this. Obama chef was killed while the Obama's were home, is this wet work before [MO] gets ready to run. The [DS] is about indict Trump again, election interference, they will push war and civil war but the patriots know playbook.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


donald trumpmagadeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
