X22 REPORT Ep 3123b - No War, No Civil War, Scare Event, [DS] Lost This Important Power,

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3123b - July 25, 2023
No War, No Civil War, Scare Event, [DS] Lost This Important Power, Not Corrupt & Serves POTUS
The [DS] is panicking because the evidence against Biden is building, they will need to remove him soon and it looks like they are preparing to do this. Obama chef was killed while the Obama's were home, is this wet work before [MO] gets ready to run. The [DS] is about indict Trump again, election interference, they will push war and civil war but the patriots know playbook.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🥶 This A/C Gadget Could Save a Life This Summer: 🥶
http://www.airblastpro.com
Use Promo Code July10 for an extra 10% OFF ^^^