⚡️Airstrike on the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground in the Kharkov region. The precise arrival was right at the site, where enemy equipment, ammunition and personnel were located.
At the end of the objective control from the drone, you can see how Ukrainian soldiers carry out their wounded or dead.