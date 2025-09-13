BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FAKE Ai VIDEO CHARLIE KIRK !!
Tilt
Tilt
1056 views • 4 days ago

Just like the 9/11 faked videos of the planes going into the buildings and out the other side, the video of the shooting is fake; if you watch the close up videos, they are clearly Ai generated. His ring on his hand moves fingers and in one image the ring is completely floating in mid air, before going back onto his hand. The blood flow is also clearly faked, the blood actually moves backwards at one point and doesn't stain his T-Shirt !!

I believe the reason for this, is to create a backlash to the left, that will be used to bring in "hate speech" laws that will benefit Israel. It's the classic, problem, reaction solution. This dude is probably like Epstein, kicking back in Israel right now, and not even dead.

There are way too much weird things wrong with this shooting just like 9/11; don't believe the story. If they say he is cremated in a few weeks, then it's a complete stage show. 


videoshootingaifakecharliefakedkirk9 11
