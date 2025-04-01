The JESUITS ASSASSINATED Abe Lincoln Just Like J. F. K.

The Most Diabolical Society of Satan's Army of men.

Remember NOW that Pope Francis is among This Fraternity.

Also Remember that False Brother Rg Stair Was also

a minister of Satan as well !!!

An Extremely Sobering Message for The Present Time.

Remarkable how comments about Terrorism and the News

that were made in this message & Line up with Today's Events,

even though this Message was Ministered Over Twenty years ago.

God Bless Brothers and Sisters

https://www.TheFinalWitness.com https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8b..

https://www.. rgstair.com

https://www.brighteon.com/