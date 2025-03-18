Duke Nukem 3D (1997, Saturn)

Duke Nukem 3D is a first-person shooter originally developed by 3D Realms for the PC. It was ported to the Saturn by Lobotomy Software and published by Sega. It was released in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil. The game also came out for Game.com and Playstation.

The Saturn version supports the 3D pad, the Saturn keyboard and had online-multiplayer back in the day. Fun fact: Lobotomy Software used their own engine called Slavedriver, which had been developed for their Saturn game Powerslave, for the port of Duke Nukem 3D, while they used the Build Engine, the engine of the original PC version of Duke Nukem 3D, to develop the PC version of Powerslave.



Earth is invaded by aliens yet again, and it's up to the Duke to kick them out again.

