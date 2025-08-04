We the People need to say NO! to solar farms

Many corporations are wanting to use our great land for solar farms. Solar farms are really bad for the environment. They prevent grass, trees, and food crops from growing which leads to drought, erosion, and desertification.



If the resources for the solar panels are not mined sustainably, they can ruin the source areas water supply, use slave or cheap labor, and destroy the land. Then the used up solar panels are thrown into a land dump and cause it to be toxic. I recommend regenerative organic farming in place of solar farms. Farmers can make lots more profit. Regenerative organic farming would provide food for the area that is high in nutrition and chemical free. It would also prevent drought and desertification because it creates rain and prevents drought. This type of farming utilizes tree cover, animal grazing, and food production all together.



