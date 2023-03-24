BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Xeno Crisis (2019, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 03/24/2023

Xeno Crisis is a shoot'em up developed and published by British company Bitmap Bureau. It was also released for Dreamcast, Neo Geo, Neo Geo CD, Browser, PC, Mac, Linux, Playstation 4, Playstation Vita, Switch and Xbox One.


The game can be described as mix between Shock Troopers and Smash TV: you can roll to evade shots and hold your fire to fix the direction you're firing at. You go through a series of rooms which each take up a single screen. Hordes of enemies will appear. The doors will open once all enemies have been eradicated. Your weapon has limited ammo, so you constantly need to collect new. You can pick up extra weapons which last a certain amount of time. Apart from weapons, enemies may also leave behind tags. Tags you collect can be used to buy upgrades and items after finishing a level.

Keywords
shootemupbitmap bureaumega drive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy