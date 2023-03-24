Xeno Crisis (2019, Mega Drive)

Xeno Crisis is a shoot'em up developed and published by British company Bitmap Bureau. It was also released for Dreamcast, Neo Geo, Neo Geo CD, Browser, PC, Mac, Linux, Playstation 4, Playstation Vita, Switch and Xbox One.





The game can be described as mix between Shock Troopers and Smash TV: you can roll to evade shots and hold your fire to fix the direction you're firing at. You go through a series of rooms which each take up a single screen. Hordes of enemies will appear. The doors will open once all enemies have been eradicated. Your weapon has limited ammo, so you constantly need to collect new. You can pick up extra weapons which last a certain amount of time. Apart from weapons, enemies may also leave behind tags. Tags you collect can be used to buy upgrades and items after finishing a level.