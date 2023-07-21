SOLO WAR THUNDER SIMULATOR - EVEN A LITTLE HARDER THAN WITH A FRIEND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Wanted to make a Squad vid but my mate bailed, So I made a SOLO vid instead. You can tell I wasn't ready, but you should be! Figure out fast who you want to hang with or go it alone. This is real Life! Friends can really save your ass!!! I play the good old Panzer 4 here, and end up in what place???Youll have to watch.