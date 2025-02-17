BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Should California Secede? w/ Marcus Ruiz Evans | CALEXIT NOW Founder
Ladies Love Politics
Ladies Love Politics
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 6 months ago

Should California secede from the United States? That’s the question Marcus Ruiz Evans is asking his fellow Californians. He founded CalExit - a movement dedicated to building broad-based support for California’s independence. On January 23, the Secretary of State cleared CalExit to begin collecting signatures on an official ballot proposition. Marcus has until July to collect more than half a million signatures. So stay tuned and find out why California is better off left alone.


***

CHAPTERS:

Introduction of Marcus Ruiz Evans | 0:00 - 1:49

What is CALEXIT? | 1:49 - 10:57

What's the history of initiative process in California? | 10:47 - 14:21

Why should California secede from the United States? | 14:21 - 24:44

How hard will it be to gather a half-million signatures? | 24:44 - 25:56

Is secession unconstitutional according to Texas v. White? | 25:56 - 31:44

What makes CALEXIT different fro other secession movements? | 31:44 - 37:27

What triggered you to start the CALEXIT movement? | 37:27 - 38:26

How can people get involved in the CALEXIT movement? | 38:26 - 39:18

***

You can check out Ladies Love Politics website to read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com.

Be sure to follow the Ladies Love Politics channel on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Truth Social, Brighteon Social, Threads, and Twitter. Content also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you stream podcasts.

Background Music Credit:

Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds

Keywords
californiaexodussecessionleaving californiamarcus ruiz evanscalifornia exitcalexit now
Chapters

0:00- 1:49 Introduction of Marcus Ruiz Evans

1:49- 10:57 What is CALEXIT?

10:47- 14:21 What's the history of initiative process in California?

14:21- 24:44 Why should California secede from the United States?

24:44- 25:56 How hard will it be to gather a half-million signatures?

25:56- 31:44 Is secession unconstitutional according to Texas v. White?

31:44- 37:27 What makes CALEXIT different fro other secession movements?

37:27- 38:26 What triggered you to start the CALEXIT movement?

38:26- 39:18 How can people get involved in the CALEXIT movement?

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy