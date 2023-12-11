Freeze proof chicken waterer with no electric heater and no bill!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enjoying Northwoods
Nov 26, 2023
We biuld a geothermal chicken waterer out of scraps we have. No electric heaters this year or the bill. woohoo! #chickens #farming #homestead #offgrid #nature #diy #fun #outdoors #selfreliance #adventure #explore #animals #farmanimals #fire #cooking #countrylife #family #free #fresh #natural #hobbyfarm #egg #hunting #winter #country
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1eLp7veKcU