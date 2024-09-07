What happened to our YELLOW Sun?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Great question
Is this the result of “Geo Engineering” or other tampering by Man?
Is this a sign of the times….or something else entirely?
We know the last people to EVER turn to when this sort of question arises is NASA
They can’t even pull off realistic looking CGI much less explain the reality of this realm. Once again, it’s up to you and I to identify and solve these mysteries.
Mirrored from Piratepete
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/