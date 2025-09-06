BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Post-Papal Perspectives with Greg Durel (Part 1)
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
8 views • 1 week ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/post-papal-perspectives-greg-durel-part-1

More about Catholicism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/catholicism

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------


In today’s program, Tom launches a two-part series with guest, Greg Durel. Here’s TBC Executive Director, Tom McMahon.


Tom: Thanks, Gary. Our topic is Roman Catholicism, and, in particular, this is a follow up to the visit of the present head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis. My guest to talk about this is Greg Durel. He is pastor of Heritage Bible Church of Gretna, Louisiana, and he has a weekday radio ministry that’s devoted to educating Catholics in biblical doctrine.

Greg is no theoretical or academic reviewer of the faith taught by the Catholic Church. Like me, he grew up as a Roman Catholic, so he knows Catholicism experientially as well as from his study of the Catholic Church tradition and its dogmas. Greg, welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7.


Greg: Always great to be here, Tom.

-------


Check out our podcasts list: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts


Video Posting


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos


Social Posting


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

X: https://x.com/thebereancall

