Keith Kellogg is nearly as delusional as the Narcoführer.

Adding:

Ukrainian channel RezidentUA writes:

"He no longer controls the game. He’s just trying to stay in it."

This stark quote, reportedly taken from internal communications of a senior adviser in the Ukrainian President’s Office, reflects growing unease within Zelensky’s inner circle. The context: Zelensky’s alleged willingness to enter direct negotiations with Vladimir Putin—without a prior ceasefire.

While public messaging frames this move as a diplomatic breakthrough and a bold step toward peace, internal sources describe it quite differently—as an “irreversible concession” disguised as “flexibility.”

Behind the scenes, the decision is triggering alarm. According to insiders, none of the recent key decisions were made with the full participation of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). Parts of the military bloc have effectively distanced themselves, and discussions within the President’s team have shifted from long-term strategy to emergency planning—including contingency options for transferring executive power should the upcoming “Istanbul meeting” end in political disaster.

Readiness to negotiate without a ceasefire is not a sign of strength. It is being interpreted internally as a direct admission that Kiev has run out of leverage. The Presidential Office on Bankova Street reportedly no longer influences the battlefield nor Western policy positions. In private, France and Germany are urging a halt to the conflict at any cost, while Poland and the Baltic States have broken away from collective decision-making frameworks.

The reality is stark: Zelensky is no longer steering Ukraine toward victory—he is maneuvering to avoid personal political collapse. Everything else, say sources, is just stagecraft.

Publicly, headlines will speak of a “peace initiative,” “historic decision,” and “broad international support.” But internally, the situation is described as one of fear, isolation, and a breakdown in centralized leadership.

This decision, sources stress, is irreversible. And its cost could go far beyond Zelensky’s political career.