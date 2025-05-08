BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Red Pill Nation Hangout #439
Neroke-5
21 views • 4 months ago

Red Pill Nation Hangout #439

1. Canadian Election results spark an immediate Alberta Separation Movement

2. Pride Events are losing the bulk of their funding

3. Politics Section

   A) Trump fires the head of NSA (Mike Waltz) over Signalgate

   B) Trump also announced that funding for NPR and PBS will be cut.

   C) Tulsi Gabbard opening up an investigation into Dr Tony Fauci

4. P Diddy rejects plea, so it’s going to a full trial

5. Serious backfire occurs when A Sex Offender in a kids area catches a woman using the “nigger” word and attempts to expose her. Only for her to get massive support on Give, Send, Go

6. Mass layoffs at Polygon as Vox Media sells it to Valnet


YouTube for Rumble Patreon Link

https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8


Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605


https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/

Keywords
newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere
