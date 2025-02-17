DOGE: Crime & Hysteria bringing the Critics & the Fearful - Plus new CDC/Ukraine Crime w/ Dr Fleming





Dr. Richard Fleming joins the program to discuss DOGE and the behaviors that it is causing from hysteria to full support. He shares what USAID was doing in Ukraine and provides insight and data that DOGE likely does not have access to. He also shares his ambitions to be part of the Trump administration and his current nomination. You can learn more about Dr. Richard Fleming at https://www.flemingmethod.com/

