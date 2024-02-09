© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Taken from Channel 4's show on ghosts on the London underground. A man's encounter with a ghost which is a demonic entity masquerading as human.
Encounter anything like this you it rebuke in Jesus name. Rebuke first, ask questions later. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.