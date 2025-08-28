BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MUST KNOW! Ivermectin, Fenbendazole & Their Cancer-Fighting Benefits | Dr. William Makis Interview
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
688 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
196 views • 3 weeks ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.coml


Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v6gpn1a-must-know-ivermectin-fenbendazole-and-cancer-dr.-william-makis.html

Content Creator - https://rumble.com/c/PatriotsWithGrit?e9s=src_v1_cbl


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


MUST KNOW! Ivermectin, Fenbendazole & Their Cancer-Fighting Benefits | Dr. William Makis Interview


In this powerful interview, Dr. William Makis shares groundbreaking insights into the potential cancer-fighting benefits of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole. We dive into the latest research, patient experiences, and Dr. Makis’ medical perspective on how these repurposed drugs may help in the fight against cancer.


👉 What you’ll learn in this video:


Why Ivermectin and Fenbendazole are being studied as anti-cancer agents


The science behind their mechanisms and potential therapeutic effects


Real-world observations and emerging evidence


Risks, safety considerations, and the need for more research


The future of repurposed drugs in cancer treatment


Keywords
fenbendazoleivermectindr william makisdr william makis cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancerdr william makis fenbendazole cancerdr william makis ivermectindr william makis fenbendazolemust know ivermectinfenbendazole and their cancer fighting benefits dr william makis interviewdr william makis fenbendazole and ivermectindr william makis ivermectin and fenbendazoledr william makis interviewdr william makis cancer interview
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy