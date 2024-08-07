Expert (1996, Playstation)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Note: I have no idea why there's no sound in the cutscenes.
Expert is a first-person shooter developed and published by Nihon Bussan. It was only released in Japan.
A huge skyscraper has been taken over by terrorists. A special counter terrorism unit called Expert is sent into the building to rescue hostages and thwart the terrorists' plans.