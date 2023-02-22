Everything Changed During 2020 and After J6

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1121) Artwork by https://t.me/s/emerson_artwork

"Early voting was 6% of the votes 30 years ago, and in the last election it was 70%. You had drop boxes, every voter was automatically registered as an absentee, which is crazy. Voting like that has never happened in America."

"So 2020 as a year changed everything, it changed everything fundamentally. So we're still feeling the effects... Then the 6th happens, and that is when they make their move. That is when they make their move and they can fuck with everybody that they want to fuck with. Subpoenas, censorship, de-banking, no-fly-list, FBI investigation, money frozen, you name it."

"Now we're in this new world where the first chapter of the Trump saga has come to an end... So we're in this new ecosystem, and these people then just lie about me, and they create all this obfuscation and confusion and they keep on. It accumulates, lie after lie, about the 6th or about me... I legitimately am the one locust of descent that remains, I'm the last man standing here, I really am. When Ye went full Hitler, who was there to call upon? It was literally just me."

