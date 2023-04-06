Ukronazis from Azov Torture Prisoners of War - InfoDefense - ENG SUBS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukronazis from Azov torture prisoners of war.
Alexey, a volunteer from Donetsk who returned from the Ukrainian captivity, spoke about how Azov militants torture Russian prisoners. They torture prisoners for a few days, electrocute them, and even use the CIA’s methods - water torture. They torture conscripts from Russian regions, like Tatarstan, the hardest.