Dr. Andrew Kaufman





Apr 19, 2023





[April 3rd, 2023]





Dr. Andrew Kaufman has been researching the ideal human diet for quite some time now, and his endeavour has lead him to the work of Dr. Anthony Chaffee. Dr. Chaffee is an American medical doctor specializing in Neurosurgery who over a span of 20 years has researched the optimal nutritional habits for athletic performance and health. He, like Andy, has discovered that many of the dis-eases we know of today are actually caused by the food we eat. Dr. Chaffee primarily talks about the carnivore diet, which is something that Dr. Andy and Dr. Chaffee discuss in this new episode.





Check Out Dr. Chaffee’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@anthonychaffeemd





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2j8ld2-explore-the-carnivore-with-dr.-anthony-chaffee.html



