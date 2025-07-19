BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Sabbath Prayer: 1 John 5:18-20, 20250719
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
2 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for granting me Your Divine power and authority that pertains to life and godliness through the Atoning Blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ

My EL-SHADDAI, the LORD ALMIGHTY in Genesis 17:1; 28:3; and 35:11, Your Holy Word commands us, and:

18 I know that anyone born of You, Heavenly Father and YAHWEH, does not deliberately continue in sin; but those who are Begotten of You, JEHOVAH through my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ are protected, and the wicked one, Satan cannot touch them.

19 I believe that I am of You, EL-SHADDAI, the LORD ALMIGHTY JEHOVAH, but the whole world lies in the wicked one.

20 I testify that Your Begotten SON, my LORD Jesus Christ has come to this world and has given me a deeper understanding of Your Salvation Plan that I may know and have Faith in HIM, who is The Way, The Truth, and The Life. And I am convinced that I am united with Him who is True and Faithful, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.  He is the True YAHWEH and Eternal Life, my Emmanuel

Thank you, Glorious Father, for Your everlasting promises to the world, and for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 John 5:18-20 personalized KJV)

****

****

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

First Century Gospel Church:

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

lieseternal lifesalvationsatansinworldtruthlifejehovahfaithyahwehunitedunderstandingplanwaytruewickedbornknowbelieveemmanueldeliberatelyfaithfulprotecteddeeper
