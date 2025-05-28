Peskov: "Thank God I’m not Zelensky’s press secretary"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Thank God I’m not Zelensky’s press secretary.” 🤣
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked why Zelensky is now proposing a trilateral Trump–Putin–Zelensky meeting:
He added that direct Russia–Ukraine talks are progressing, with U.S. mediation credited for a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange and upcoming draft agreements.