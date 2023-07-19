BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dead In The Water - Maritime Admiralty Law - UCC
142 views • 07/19/2023

You are a Slave whether you realize it or not!


What you call "government" is a Corporation, just like the Police and Courts are.

You need to learn how to step out of the jurisdiction of the Water!
And step into your authority as a natural human being with inalienable rights

This should pique your interest if you have never heard any of this before.
When you are finished watching you should check out "The Occult Art of Law"
and the "Justinian Deception" on YouTube

After that check out the series "David Straight Live from Texas" which is an excellent breakdown of Law, but I'm NOT of the opinion that "Trump" is here to save us, unlike David! But it's still worth a watch!

constitutionpolicegovernmentlawcorporationbanksfinancecourtsadmiralty
