The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 25 Joseph's Struggle

Joseph lived an extraordinary life that had its share of ups and downs. He came from a dysfunctional family that consisted of one father, four mothers and hateful siblings that could not speak peaceably with him and eventually sold him into slavery.

Yet Joseph never allowed himself to become depressed and defeated because of circumstances since he continually looked to God as his source; as a result, his godly attitude and life changed the circumstances that surrounded him. God had two plans for Joseph: first, that in time he would become the prime minister of Egypt, and secondly, that he would bring his family to Egypt where they would be kept for 430 years to grow and develop into a nation.

Despite all his success on earth, God's earthly plan for Joseph pales in comparison to the eternal position prepared for him in heaven. God is still busy saving and grooming men and women to become citizens of his kingdom and the earth is His training field for the new creation.

RLJ-1380 -- FEBRUARY 3, 2013

