And We Know 3.14.2023 CONTROLLED Burn, SVB China connections, FTX Swamp, Precipice. PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
57 views • 03/15/2023

LT of And We Know


March 14, 2023


Each moment of every day is so precious isn’t it. Surfing through the net, watching anons work together to figure out how this bank deal is playing out can be exhaustive at times. Yet, one common theme is how calm most of those awake to all of this truly are. We will dive in deeper to this scandal, how it could be taking the demonic system down and more on the Oscars.


The XL keystone pipeline https://t.me/c/1716023008/165750


In Iowa Donald Trump 45 made a stop at the Machine Shed restaurant to greet some great Americans! https://t.me/c/1716023008/165763


Standing Before you today I am the only candidate who can make this promise - I will prevent WWIII https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/116096


We stand up to the Communists, RInos, and Marxists. We stand up for America First. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/116090


Girl sees truck in Canada untaxed oh boy. https://t.me/teamanons/29518


David Sacks: "It's not about SVB anymore. It's about the 20 banks and the cascade that comes next. Remember, on Thursday, it was just SVB, Friday, it was Signature; over the weekend, it was three to five more, and now it's 20. Do you know who's smiling right now? Jamie Dimon. https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/3503


.@DavidSacks: "There are 40,000 small businesses who use SVB, and 10,000 of them were in danger of missing payroll on Monday and having to lay off employees because they couldn't get to their cash... https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6737


Matt Taibbi criticizes the corporate media for promoting hate and division: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6729


American Thinker is in a panic - the world is on the verge of World War III, and the United States is not able to lead it, being weak on all fronts. Biden is sick, Kamala Harris is a fool, society is divided, and the army deals with transgender pronouns.

https://t.me/darkuniverse09/6903


Maria Bartiromo asks Kevin McCarthy about Tucker Carlson's January 6th presentation: https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24752


🔥 Tucker Carlson Says He Regrets Working for the Media ‘Control Apparatus’ https://t.me/chiefnerd/7154

Keywords
current eventsnewschristianchinaswampbanksscandalprayoscarsanonsltand we knowfog of warexposing evilprecipicecontrolled burnftxsvbbank deal
