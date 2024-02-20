LEAKED Unitarian Universalist Church/No Mas Muertes discusses contacting FBI on James O’Keefe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O'Keefe Media Group
Feb 19, 2024
LEAKED: A board meeting of Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson was a held day after our “No Mas Muertes” report showing a Mexican man in their camp offering 300 dollars to traffic our undercover journalist to Phoenix
.
In this leaked video, the Board of Trustees, and Fundraising Coordinator Danielle discuss contacting the FBI about @OKeefeMedia and filing a “cease and desist letter” to stop our investigative journalism.
“Anything that we can do can give James O’Keefe fuel for the fire, even just sending him a letter…”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMmZxXfbiDQ