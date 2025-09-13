Desert Homestead: Electrical Prep & Freedom Philosophy!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Occupy the Land, we dive into our Arizona desert homestead as we plan the floor layout for our utility dome, marking spots for outlets, USB chargers, dimming switches, and a lofted bedroom. We detail the kitchen, dining, and bathroom-laundry areas while prepping the house pad with soil from our sand pond to prevent flooding. Amidst reflections on the Charlie Kirk assassination and our mission with Freedom’s Phoenix, we emphasize building a sustainable future for individual rights and Generation Next. Join us as we blend dome construction with a passion for liberty!