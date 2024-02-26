The [Bidan] Regime's Dirty Work

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Excessive Fines Undermine Other Liberties
* The case that was brought against Donald Trump should never have been brought.
* This is a greater, more grave violation than anything we’ve ever seen under the 8th Amendment.
* There is no legitimate basis for what was done here — except to steal DJT’s property and bankrupt him.
Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (25 February 2024)