▪️The AFU once again used a drone to attack objects on the territory of Moscow.

Russian air defense systems intercepted the drone in the village of Ptichnoye. There were no casualties or damage.

▪️Ukrainian units launched a strike on Rostov region with two modernized missiles of the S-200 system.

One missile was shot down over the Sea of Azov, shrapnel from the second fell in Taganrog: 16 people were injured.

▪️In the Kupyansk sector, Russian troops were able to expand their zone of control west of Liman Pershyi, reaching the bank of the Oskil River.

At the same time, to the south, the enemy was knocked out of their strongholds near Sin’kivka.

▪️Near Bakhmut, Ukrainian units continue their attacks in an attempt to establish control over Klishchiivka.

Russian troops are making heroic efforts, holding the defense line near the village.

▪️In the Vremivka sector, Russian servicemen withdrew from Staromairs’ke to pre-prepared positions.

Russian troops constantly launch artillery strikes on the enemy in the village, preventing them from advancing southward.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU managed to occupy a small area of forest plantations northeast of Robotyne.

The dubious success cost the enemy dozens of dead soldiers and a large amount of burned Western equipment.

▪️Russian troops launched a strike on the SBU headquarters in Dnipropetrovsk.

Ukrainian air defenses have worked in the usual manner - one of the anti-aircraft missiles hit a residential building.

Source @rybar