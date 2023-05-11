EMF Harmonizers Prevent SUB-ATOMIC CHAOS. EMF Harmonizers Explained. How 5G Damages Your Cells.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How EMFs Cause Cell Damage In Your Body. Deep Dive on EMF / 5G Damage to Human Physiology and Neurology explained by Cory Hillis from www.EmfSol.com.
EMF radiation causes subatomic chaos (vibration of molecules), which damages normal calcium channel function at the cell level. EMF products create a field that harmonizes / neutralizes the sub-atomic chaos. EMF harmonization products work by frequency field adjustment.
Martin L Pall, Ph.D. is a Professor Emeritus at Washington State University and expert on EMF (5G) action on voltage gate calcium channels (VGCCs). He gives a detailed presentation on how 5G-EMF radiation stops normal calcium channel function.
FULL SHOW, 5/8/2023 The Tenpenny Files, On Your Health: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny ft. Cory Hillis, QRA, MBA
