EMF Harmonizers Prevent SUB-ATOMIC CHAOS. EMF Harmonizers Explained. How 5G Damages Your Cells.

How EMFs Cause Cell Damage In Your Body. Deep Dive on EMF / 5G Damage to Human Physiology and Neurology explained by Cory Hillis from www.EmfSol.com.

EMF radiation causes subatomic chaos (vibration of molecules), which damages normal calcium channel function at the cell level. EMF products create a field that harmonizes / neutralizes the sub-atomic chaos. EMF harmonization products work by frequency field adjustment.

Martin L Pall, Ph.D. is a Professor Emeritus at Washington State University and expert on EMF (5G) action on voltage gate calcium channels (VGCCs). He gives a detailed presentation on how 5G-EMF radiation stops normal calcium channel function.

More at EnergyMe333: 5G and EMF Neuro Damage:

www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/energy5G.html

FULL SHOW, 5/8/2023 The Tenpenny Files, On Your Health: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny ft. Cory Hillis, QRA, MBA, https://www.brighteon.com/45afd9f9-cdb6-49d9-8d3f-4c7fa881f483

EMF Solutions at https://www.EmfSol.com/

~~~~~~~

BRIGHTEON Store supplements and superfoods: quality, clean, no-GMO, no-glyphosate, no-corn syrups, no-fake sweeteners, heavy metal and microbiology tested. 1% of all profits to Native American causes.



