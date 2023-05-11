BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EMF Harmonizers Prevent SUB-ATOMIC CHAOS. EMF Harmonizers Explained. How 5G Damages Your Cells.
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
273 followers
396 views • 05/11/2023

How EMFs Cause Cell Damage In Your Body. Deep Dive on EMF / 5G Damage to Human Physiology and Neurology explained by Cory Hillis from www.EmfSol.com.

EMF radiation causes subatomic chaos (vibration of molecules), which damages normal calcium channel function at the cell level. EMF products create a field that harmonizes / neutralizes the sub-atomic chaos.  EMF harmonization products work by frequency field adjustment.

Martin L Pall, Ph.D. is a Professor Emeritus at Washington State University and expert on EMF (5G) action on voltage gate calcium channels (VGCCs). He gives a detailed presentation on how 5G-EMF radiation stops normal calcium channel function.

More at EnergyMe333: 5G and EMF Neuro Damage:

www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/energy5G.html

FULL SHOW, 5/8/2023 The Tenpenny Files, On Your Health: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny ft. Cory Hillis, QRA, MBA, https://www.brighteon.com/45afd9f9-cdb6-49d9-8d3f-4c7fa881f483

EMF Solutions at https://www.EmfSol.com/

Keywords
healthemfradiation5gsherri tenpennycalcium channelsneuro damagecory hillissubatomic chaosharmonizers
