Tim Ballard Interviews President Donald J Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Tim Ballard Podcast
Tim is joined by former President of the United States of America, Donald J Trump, to discuss Sound of Freedom and how together, they can put policies in place that will eradicate human trafficking!
To learn more about The SPEAR Fund:
https://thespearfund.org/